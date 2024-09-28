Tropical Storm Helene: Governor, First Lady to survey damage from storm in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene sweeping through Georgia, the state’s leaders are now putting plans together for recovery.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Firstly Marty Kemp will be in Lowndes County, which was hit hard by the storm, to survey the damage and meet with local leaders and emergency management officials Saturday morning.
The governor is expected to hold a news briefing around 11:30 a.m. after touring damage in Valdosta, where many were impacted by rain and wind.
On Friday, Kemp’s office confirmed at least 15 Georgians had died as a result of the storm.
