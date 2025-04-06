Braves vs. Marlins game postponed due to weather

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves game against the Miami Marlins for Sunday afternoon was postponed due to inclement weather coming into the Atlanta metro area.

The Braves said in an announcement that the game would be rescheduled for Aug. 9 at 1:15 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader.

The gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for the game, according to the team.

Tickets for the April 6 game will be valid only for a single game at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to officials.

After the first game ends, Truist Park will close and gates will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:15 p.m. game.

According to the team, separate tickets are required for each game.

