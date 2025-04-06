Atlanta Braves celebrate grand opening of new family space at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The home of the Braves has a new family space.

The Atlanta Braves held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for their new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park.

The new area is located in the left field plaza of Truist Park between Left Field Gate and Third Base Gate.

Covering over 30,000 square feet, the new space is nearly double the size of the former family space at Hope & Will’s Sandlot.

“It’s a great place for kids and families to come out, hang out, while you’re watching the game on the big video board here. you can also play some whiffle ball and all kinds of other things,” Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller said.

Schiller was joined by Braves mascot Blooper, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta mascots Hope & Will, the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters drumline, dozens of young Braves fans and their families, plus other Braves and CHOA executives.

The ceremony took place on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park’s new mini baseball field.

In addition to the mini baseball field, visitors to the park can enjoy Blooper’s Clubhouse, the fan-favorite rock-climbing tower, and more.

