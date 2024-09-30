Local

Braves clinch NL Wild Card spot after split with Mets

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

Braves vs Mets Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, gestures to the crowd while stepping on home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have made the postseason for the seventh consecutive season.

In a win or stay home situation, the Braves defeated their rival New York Mets in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Truist Park on Monday.

Atlanta earned the No. 5 seed in National League and will now travel to California to face No. 4 San Diego Padres.

The Mets earned the No. 6 seed and will face NL Central winners Milwaukee Brewers. No.1 seed Philadelphia Phillies and No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers received byes.

The question that remains from Monday’s doubleheader is who Atlanta will turn to in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Before the second game of the doubleheader, the Braves scratched All-Star pitcher Chris Sale from the lineup due to back spasms. Sale completed the triple crown in pitching and is the front runner for Cy Young Award.

The best 2-of-3 series begins Tuesday night at Petco Park followed by Game 2 on Wednesday and if necessary Game 3 on Thursday.

NL WILD CARD SCHEDULE

Game 1: Tues. Oct 1, 8:38 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wed., Oct 2, 8:38 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thurs., Oct 3, 7:08 p.m. (if necessary)

