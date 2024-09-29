AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted after UGA loss

ATLANTA — This week in college football has reached its end and it wasn’t a pretty one for Georgia fans.
Georgia and Alabama’s matchup Saturday night lived up to the hype, but the No. 2 Dawgs fell to the No. 4 Tide 41-34.
So what did that do to the top 25?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Miami
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Michigan
- USC
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma
- Illinois
- Brigham Young
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Utah
Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
And here’s how the AP voted:
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Brigham Young
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group