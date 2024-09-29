AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted after UGA loss

ATLANTA — This week in college football has reached its end and it wasn’t a pretty one for Georgia fans.

Georgia and Alabama’s matchup Saturday night lived up to the hype, but the No. 2 Dawgs fell to the No. 4 Tide 41-34.

So what did that do to the top 25?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Alabama Texas Ohio State Georgia Tennessee Oregon Miami Missouri Penn State Michigan USC Notre Dame LSU Ole Miss Clemson Iowa State Oklahoma Illinois Brigham Young Kansas State Texas A&M Boise State Indiana Arizona Utah

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

And here’s how the AP voted:

Alabama Texas Ohio State Tennessee Georgia Oregon Penn State Miami Missouri Michigan USC Ole Miss LSU Notre Dame Clemson Iowa State Brigham Young Utah Oklahoma Kansas State Boise State Louisville Indiana Illinois UNLV

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tropical Storm Helene: Gov. Kemp, First Lady assess damage from storm in Lowndes County In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene sweeping through Georgia, the state’s leaders are now putting plans together for recovery.

©2024 Cox Media Group