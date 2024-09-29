Local

AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted after UGA loss

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jalon Walker (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATLANTA — This week in college football has reached its end and it wasn’t a pretty one for Georgia fans.

Georgia and Alabama’s matchup Saturday night lived up to the hype, but the No. 2 Dawgs fell to the No. 4 Tide 41-34.

So what did that do to the top 25?

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Alabama
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Georgia
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. Miami
  8. Missouri
  9. Penn State
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Illinois
  19. Brigham Young
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Boise State
  23. Indiana
  24. Arizona
  25. Utah

And here’s how the AP voted:

  1. Alabama
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. Brigham Young
  18. Utah
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Kansas State
  21. Boise State
  22. Louisville
  23. Indiana
  24. Illinois
  25. UNLV

