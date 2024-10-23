Navy names its newest submarine in honor of Atlanta

ATLANTA — A high honor today for the city of Atlanta, soon to be on the high seas. The navy has named it’s latest nuclear-powered attack submarine and it will be called the USS Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is the actual diameter of the submarine he was in,” Josh Carter said during a museum tour.

He says his beloved grandfather is very proud. “It’s an amazing honor, and it is great to do it “here,” Carter told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

At the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in northeast Atlanta, selected by the United States Navy Wednesday to launch the construction of its latest ship.

“It is my honor here today to name the next Virginia-class attack submarine the USS Atlanta,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said.

TRENDING STORIES:

This will be the sixth navy vessel to bear the city’s name, which included a cruiser that saw action during World War II, making the nation proud.

“It feels good to say that. Feels good to be a city that doesn’t have a beach, but we get a submarine y’all,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

It’s the second submarine. There is another named in honor of Josh Carter’s beloved grandfather. The former president himself, back in the 1940s ′s and ‘50s, served his country with honor aboard those boats.

“Having USS Jimmy Carter and now the USS Atlanta as a submarine is just perfect,” Carter said.

The new submarine should be Christened by the year 2030.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group