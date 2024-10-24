Man who scribbled on his face accused of threatening to blow up Ulta Beauty store

OPELIKA, Ala. — A Louisiana man remains behind bars after he threatened to blow up an Ulta Beauty store in Alabama.

Timothy Lincoln, 42, was overheard by a store employee saying, “I’m going to blow this (expletive) up!” outside the store in an Opelika shopping center, WRBL-TV reported.

According to a complaint filed with the Lee County District Court, the store was then evacuated because of the threat.

A look at Lincoln’s mug shot shows him with a dyed blue beard, the letters INRI scribbled across his forehead and what looks like a drawn-on thrown crown. He also had what looked like red lines of drawn-in blood running down his face.

Investigators have not said why Lincoln made the alleged threat or what the markings all over his face are for.

According to Alabama law, making terroristic threats is a felony and could land you in prison for up to 10 years.

