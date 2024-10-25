Lil Durk charged with murder-for-hire; associates indicted for retaliating King Von’s death

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper Lil Durk was arrested in south Florida on Thursday on a murder-for-hire charge.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, is currently in the Broward County Jail on a US Marshals hold, according to jail records.

No other details about the murder-for-hire charge have been made available.

However, his arrest happened on the same day that an indictment was unsealed against five members of Durk’s “Only the Family” music business group for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death.

It’s unclear if Durk’s murder-for-hire charge is connected to the indictment or a different case.

A California grand jury indicted the following OTF members: Kavon London Grant, aka “Vonnie”; Deandre Dontrell Wilson, aka “DeDe”; Keith Jones, aka “Flacka”; David Brian Lindsey, aka “Browneyez” and Asa Houston, aka “Boogie.”

The indictment details the deadly shooting of Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta and an alleged retaliation shooting in Los Angeles that killed Saviay’a Robinson, a cousin of Georgia rapper Quando Rondo.

Read the indictment below.

