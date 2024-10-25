Fulton County mom, stepdad accused of disciplining son with cattle prod

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A cattle prod is at the center of a child abuse investigation in Alpharetta.

Officers with Alpharetta Police Department accuse a mother and stepfather of using the electrical shock device to discipline their son.

He is 12 years old.

“I just can’t imagine,” said Capt. Jakai Braithwaite.

Detectives said the child told teachers at school about the abuse Monday. Police arrested the mother, Shanna Parker, the same day.

They arrested the stepfather, Richard Henderson, Tuesday.

According to jail records, the last time detectives think they electrocuted their son was Saturday, Oct. 19.

“This investigation started because of the courage of a little boy to, basically, tell school administrators that this is going on at home,” said Capt. Braithwaite.

He said the mom and stepdad will have their day in court.

“They’re innocent until proven guilty,” said Capt. Braithwaite.

However, he hopes the tool described in this case grabs attention as a reminder that every adult has a duty to report child abuse.

“Let me be very clear, okay, very clear with you. There is a fine line between corporal punishment, which is a spanking, okay, and abuse. This is clearly abuse,” said Braithwaite.

Henderson and Parker both face charges of Cruelty to Children and Batter Family Violence. A judge set bond for each charge at $5,000.

Henderson’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 13. Parker’s next court date is not set.

