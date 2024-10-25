Morehouse College junior dies after car crash

ATLANTA — A Morehouse College junior has died from his injuries after a car crash on Thursday.

Officials announced the death of Jayden Mango on Thursday night. The school release did not say where the crash occurred, just that the crash happened earlier in the day.

Mango was studying cinema, television and emerging media studies and would have graduated with the Class of 2026. The school said he was known for his kind heart and involvement within the Morehouse community.

“Jayden’s presence enriched the lives of everyone around him. He was passionate about storytelling and envisioned using his talents to uplift and educate others through the power of media. Beyond his academic pursuits, Jayden was admired for his generous spirit, quiet leadership, and unwavering commitment to the Morehouse ideals of excellence and brotherhood,” officials said.

Morehouse College will have counselors available for students, faculty and staff. Appointments can be made by calling 470-639-0231.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

“On behalf of the Morehouse community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, classmates, and professors. The passing of such a bright, promising young man is deeply felt across our entire community. We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this profound loss,” officials said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

