Former President Donald Trump returning to Atlanta for third rally in less than a week

ATLANTA — There are less than two weeks left until Election Day and a week left in Georgia’s early voting period and candidates former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have their focus on the Peach State.

On Friday, former President Trump’s campaign announced he will be returning to Atlanta for a rally on Monday evening.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion. Tickets for the event are available here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the announcement, the former president’s campaign references inflation and says “the dream of homeownership is slipping away.” The announcement touts a track record of economic success. It’s unclear if these are the topics he plans to discuss at the rally.

This marks the second time in less than a week that former President Trump has been in metro Atlanta. He held rallies in Zebulon and Duluth on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, he taped a women’s town hall for Fox News in Forsyth County and held a rally in Cobb County.

His vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, will hold a rally of his own at The Georgia Freight Depot on Saturday morning.

RELATED STORIES:

Vice President Harris is no stranger to Georgia either this month.

She hosted a rally at Lakewood Amphitheatre with Usher last Saturday and returned to DeKalb County for a star-studded rally featuring Tyler Perry and former President Barack Obama on Thursday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group