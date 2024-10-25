Police chase car break-in thieves into Buckhead before suspects crash and run

ATLANTA — Officers are searching in a busy part of Buckhead for thieves they said sped away from police, accused of breaking into several vehicles in Chamblee.

Brookhaven police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they attempted to pull over a black SUV that Chamblee police said was tied to vehicle break-ins in that city.

When Brookhaven officers tried to pull the SUV over along Dresden Drive, the SUV sped away toward Peachtree Road.

Police followed the SUV as it crossed over into Atlanta and wrecked in a busy part of Buckhead near the intersection of Lenox and Piedmont roads.

Brookhaven police said they currently have one person in custody but are currently searching for other suspects involved.

