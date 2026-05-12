Man dies after shooting at Athens officers, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A man died on Tuesday morning after police say he shot at officers.

The Athens-Clarke Police Department said the officer-involved shooting happened around 12:43 a.m. on Hull Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police initially responded to a disturbance call and got reports of someone firing more than one gunshot before they arrived.

When officers got there, they found a man with a gun. Police said the man fired at least one shot and one of the officers fired his gun.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. No officers were hurt. The GBI has now taken over the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group