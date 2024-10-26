Woman vanishes after going to Walmart in north Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in north Georgia are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since she went to Walmart earlier this weekend.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says Minelys Rodriguez, 25, hasn’t been heard from since Tuesday night when a text message was sent from her phone.

Her last known location was the Walmart on Furniture Drive in Cornelia. She was wearing a blue hoodie and white shorts.

Details on what led up to her disappearance are limited.

She has several identifiable tattoos on her arm, neck and chest.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez or knows where she may be should contact investigators at 706-778-3911.

