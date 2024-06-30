GA man accused of trying to meet up with 8-year-old girl from online chat

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested on child indecency charges.

Royce Smith came to Muscogee County expecting to meet up with an eight-year-old girl, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said investigators, who posed as the child, had been chatting with Smith via cell phone and online chats.

Muscogee County officials said Smith planned to meet with the girl for wicked purposes.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

He’s charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“We won’t stop, until they do,” the sheriff’s office said.

