‘Running from RCSO will land you in jail:’ Suspect lead deputies on chase along I-20

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was caught leading Rockdale County deputies on a chase on Interstate 20 last week.

It happened on June 17, around 5:15 p.m.

Dash camera video shows the driver in what appeared to be a white Nissan Altima get on I-20 eastbound and begin to drive recklessly.

Last Monday, the driver squeezed past trucks while swerving in and out of lanes.

Rockdale authorities arrested the driver after the car crashed into a guard rail.

The sheriff’s office said do not take law enforcement on a high-speed chase, it’s not worth it.

“Running from RCSO will land you in jail. It’s not just about evading the law—it’s about keeping everyone safe. Please do not find yourself in this situation, pull over safely, and face the consequences because if RCSO is involved in the chase you will get caught,” the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that this is an ongoing case where RSCO assisted another agency. At this time, they cannot disclose any information about the chase. Once the case is cleared the sheriff’s officer will release the requested information.

