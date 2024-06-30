GDOT announces several lane closures for I-285/I-20 interchange project ahead of holiday week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Construction for the I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project is causing lane closures ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

A lane closure advisory stated that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 East Interchange project.

The closures started on Saturday and will go on until July 3.

The project will reconstruct the interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 East Interchange and add a combination of connecting lanes and auxiliary lanes along I-20 east of the interchange and I-285 north of the interchange.

There will be closures at the following locations:

I-20 at the I-285 Interchange (MM 67.3) on Saturday, June 29, through Tuesday, July 2, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)- Pacing operation on I-20, both eastbound and westbound

I-20 from the westbound ramp to I-285 northbound (Exit 67B) on Saturday, June 29, through Tuesday, July 2, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)- Pacing operation on the I-20 westbound ramp

I-20 from the westbound ramp to I-285 northbound (Exit 67B) on Saturday, June 29, through Tuesday, July 2, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)- Single left lane and left shoulder closure on the I-20 westbound ramps

I-20 entrance ramps from I-285 northbound starting at the Rainbow Drive overpass (MM 46.8) on Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. (Daily)- Pacing operation on I-20 eastbound, traffic will be held for up to five minutes

I-20 from Columbia Drive (MM 66.8) to Panola Road (MM 71.3) on Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. (Daily) - Pacing operation on I-20 eastbound, traffic will be held for up to five minutes

I-20 entrance ramps at Panola Road (MM 71.6) and Wesley Chapel Road (MM 69.5) on Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. (Daily) - Pacing operation on I-20 westbound, traffic will be held for up to five minutes

Hillandale Drive eastbound from the Salem Bible Church to the Emory Hillandale Hospital on Monday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Daily) - Flagging operation

GDOT said holiday work restrictions will be in place from Wednesday, July 3, at 12 p.m. through Friday, July 5, at 10 p.m. No road closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will be conducted during this time frame.

Additional information on the project can be found, here.

