Teen dies on his 14th birthday, two other children injured in Atlanta triple shooting

ATLANTA — A teenager died and two other juveniles were injured in a triple shooting overnight Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News arrived at the scene of the shooting off Dimmock Street and Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta. Police on the scene told Channel 2 Action News that three people were shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD later confirmed that the three people shot were all juveniles.

One of the victims, who police identified as a 13-year-old boy, died. The victim’s aunt told Channel 2 Action News that her nephew was turning 14 on Tuesday.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them is in critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

We’re live at the scene as police gather evidence, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Local Caribbean Families fear for safety of loved ones in path of Hurricane Beryl

©2024 Cox Media Group