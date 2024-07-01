Metro Atlanta woman says snap decision to follow GPS likely saved her life

ATLANTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman and her friend say her GPS likely saved her life during a car fire.

Shauna Marie was headed home from a trip to the lake when her GPS told her to get off I-20 at Panola Road.

Marie said she normally doesn’t trust her car’s GPS, but this time, something compelled her to follow its seemingly off-course commands.

She noticed that as she got off the highway, people seemed to be trying to flag her down. Finally, someone shouted, “Your car is on fire!”

She and her friend got out just in time before her 2020 BMW became an inferno. Intense flames left her car a hunk of metal mess.

