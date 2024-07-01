2 women went on a $8,000 shopping spree at Mall of Georgia. Police say they didn’t purchase anything

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for two women accused of stealing items from several stores in the Mall of Georgia.

On June 22, Gwinnett County officers were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods inside the Mall of Georgia. An employee called 911 after noticing two women shoplifting huge amounts of merchandise.

The pair identified as Nakenda Janea Thompson Fevrier, 27, of Pooler and Shacarrie Deasia Heyward, 29, of Savannah left the store and walked toward a white car parked outside the business.

When the employee confronted the duo, police say they dropped the items and ran away, leaving the car behind.

Officers searched the car and found six large trash bags filled with merchandise from nine different stores inside the Mall of Georgia.

Gwinnett officials said in total, the stolen items were worth $8,000.

Police have secured 54 warrants, with both suspects being charged with five counts of felony theft by shoplifting, nine counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, nine counts of loitering and prowling, and four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Fevrier and Heyward’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

