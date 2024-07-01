Woman says she hadn’t had enough to drink after telling GA deputy he was cute

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman faces charges after a compliment led to her arrest.

Last weekend, a Bibb County deputy was sitting in his patrol vehicle, when a driver, identified as Enisha Bryant, told him, “he’s cute” with slurred speech.

According to the report, the deputy walked over to Bryant’s car window and noticed an open liquor bottle inside the car.

The sheriff’s office said, when the deputy asked how much she had to drink, she replied,” Not enough.”

Bibb County deputies learned Bryant had a warrant out of Clayton Clayton for failure to appear on a traffic charge. Georgia State Patrol conducted a sobriety check.

Bryant was then arrested for the warrant and driving under the influence.

