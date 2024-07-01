Group claiming to be migrant workers cashes fraudulent checks at businesses, banks across Georgia

GEORGIA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes you can help them identify a group of men connected to a check fraud ring.

Investigators say they target independent businesses and banks across rural Georgia and the southeast region.

The GBI says they enter businesses, claiming to be migrant workers.

After cashing fraudulent checks with fake IDs, they leave and change clothes before going back in and cashing more checks until they’re confronted.

If you have any information, contact the GBI’s Regional Investigation Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or online.

