Man crashes stolen car into tree off I-20 after speeding away from officers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man crashed a stolen car into a tree off Interstate 20 after officers say he sped away from them.

Just after 9:40 a.m., Cobb County police responded to a single-car crash on I-20 westbound near Riverside Parkway.

An investigation determined that a Fulton County police officer tried to pull over 26-year-old Jamal Muhammad of Atlanta. Police said Muhammad instead started speeding away and entered I-20 westbound going the wrong way.

Muhammad lost control of the car near Riverside Parkway and then struck a tree.

Muhammad was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by officers.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

