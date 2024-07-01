Person critically injured after apparent road rage shooting in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA — At least one person was critically injured after an early morning shooting in NE Atlanta.

An Atlanta police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that investigators believe it may have been a road rage shooting.

Officers were seen investigating at the Shell Gas Station on Plasters Avenue early on Monday. Police said the shooting did not happen at the gas station.

At this time, it is unclear where it occurred.

Officers did not share any information on the victim or the suspect.

