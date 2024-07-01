Safe at Home Act goes into effect July 1. Here’s how it affects renters

GEORGIA — Dozens of new laws in Georgia are set to go into effect July 1st which includes the new Safe at Home Act. The new state law aims to protect renters from uninhabitable living conditions.

This comes as Channel 2 Action News has been covering neglected tenants and properties for several years. Tenants who have faced on-going mold, water, even plumbing issues.

Back in March, Channel 2 spoke to a mother who said her son was hospitalized for several types of mold in his system after living in a Dekalb County apartment complex.

This new law will now hold landlords accountable, requiring property owners to provide housing that does not impose health and safety issues.

Georgia is one of the last remaining states to pass a law that establishes minimum habitability standards.

