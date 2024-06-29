Here’s how you can celebrate Fourth of July around metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s almost the Fourth of July and we’ve got a roundup of some events in your area to make it go off with a bang.
Many folks traveled to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park for a massive fireworks display in recent years, but with it on pause this year, you may be looking for another way to celebrate.
Take a look at the list below of some events sure to make your Independence Day spectacular.
July 3
Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park
- 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain
- Attractions open at 11:30 a.m.
- Drone and light show at 9:30 p.m.
City of Kennesaw Salute to America
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Live music, street entertainment, food trucks and more in downtown Kennesaw
- Fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m.
July 4
City of Dunwoody “Red, White and You” Parade
- Starts at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road at 9 a.m.
- Community picnic at 11 a.m.
- 9 a.m.
- Starts at Village on the Green and travels up Peachtree Parkway South and ends at the McIntosh Trail Complex
City of Marietta Let Freedom Ring Parade and Festival
- 10 a.m. - Dark
- Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Festival with concerts, food and more throughout the day
- Fireworks show at dark
Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park
- 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain
- Attractions open at 11:30 a.m.
- Drone and light show at 9:30 p.m.
City of Norcross Red, White and Boom
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Lillian Webb Park - 5 College St. NW in Norcross
- Family celebration with food, live music, kid’s activities and more
- Fireworks celebration after dark
- 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- 6700 Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville
- The Big Bang 4th of July Celebration will feature food trucks, a children’s zone, music, entertainment and more.
- 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Parade starting at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur
- 308 Clairemont Avenue in Decatur
- Concert by MetroGnomes at Decatur Square at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
City of Acworth Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Cauble Park - 4425 Beach Street in Acworth
- Live concert at 5:30 pm.
- Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
City of Lilburn Sparkle in the Park
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Lilburn City Park - 76 Main Street
- Family fun with music, food, kids activities and a fireworks display
Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration
- 6 pm - 10 p.m.
- 1 Galambos Way
- Food trucks, live concert and fireworks show to end the night
- 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- 3518 Broad Street in Chamblee
- Summer Concert Series with the Ansley Stewart Band at 6:30 p.m.
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- 597 Barnsley Gardens Road in Adairsville
- All-American cookout with live music, games, fireworks and more.
- Tickets: $75 for adults, $35 for kids ages 6-12
- 9:15 p.m.
- 11925 Wills Road in Alpharetta
- Fireworks display at Wills Park
