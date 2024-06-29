Here’s how you can celebrate Fourth of July around metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s almost the Fourth of July and we’ve got a roundup of some events in your area to make it go off with a bang.

Many folks traveled to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park for a massive fireworks display in recent years, but with it on pause this year, you may be looking for another way to celebrate.

Take a look at the list below of some events sure to make your Independence Day spectacular.

July 3

Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park

1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain

Attractions open at 11:30 a.m.

Drone and light show at 9:30 p.m.

City of Kennesaw Salute to America

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Live music, street entertainment, food trucks and more in downtown Kennesaw

Fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m.

July 4

City of Dunwoody “Red, White and You” Parade

Starts at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road at 9 a.m.

Community picnic at 11 a.m.

City of Peachtree City Parade

9 a.m.

Starts at Village on the Green and travels up Peachtree Parkway South and ends at the McIntosh Trail Complex

City of Marietta Let Freedom Ring Parade and Festival

10 a.m. - Dark

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Festival with concerts, food and more throughout the day

Fireworks show at dark

City of Norcross Red, White and Boom

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Lillian Webb Park - 5 College St. NW in Norcross

Family celebration with food, live music, kid’s activities and more

Fireworks celebration after dark

Arbor Place Mall

5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

6700 Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville

The Big Bang 4th of July Celebration will feature food trucks, a children’s zone, music, entertainment and more.

Pied Piper Parade

5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Parade starting at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur

308 Clairemont Avenue in Decatur

Concert by MetroGnomes at Decatur Square at 7 p.m.

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

City of Acworth Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park

5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cauble Park - 4425 Beach Street in Acworth

Live concert at 5:30 pm.

Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

City of Lilburn Sparkle in the Park

5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Lilburn City Park - 76 Main Street

Family fun with music, food, kids activities and a fireworks display

Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

6 pm - 10 p.m.

1 Galambos Way

Food trucks, live concert and fireworks show to end the night

City of Chamblee

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

3518 Broad Street in Chamblee

Summer Concert Series with the Ansley Stewart Band at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Barnsley Resort

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

597 Barnsley Gardens Road in Adairsville

All-American cookout with live music, games, fireworks and more.

Tickets: $75 for adults, $35 for kids ages 6-12

City of Alpharetta

9:15 p.m.

11925 Wills Road in Alpharetta

Fireworks display at Wills Park

