Lots of drugs and guns seized during raid at man’s west GA home

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing drug and weapons charges after a raid in Columbus.

On Thursday, June 27, the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and S.W.A.T. Team served a search warrant at a home on Central Circle.

Towon Earl, 37, was arrested after officers seized large amounts of drugs and guns.

The drugs that were seized included 751.8 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of over $33,000, 468.4 grams of marijuana with a street value of over $4,600, 6.9 grams of ecstasy, 22.7 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, and one hydrocodone pill.

In addition to the drugs, police seized four pistols and two rifles.

Three of the guns had been reported stolen.

They also seized over $1,100 in cash.

Earl is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of Spice with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of drug-related objects.

