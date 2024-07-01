Woman killed in condo fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed in a condominium fire on Monday morning.
DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the fire happened around 10:20 a.m. off Chupp Road near the Lithonia area.
The fire is now out, but crews are monitoring hotspots. Daniels said a woman died in the fire, but did not have the victim’s age.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene, for live coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
