YSL trial put on hold until ruling issued on whether judge should have recused himself

ATLANTA — The Young Slime Life trial for Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his co-defendants has been put on hold. The trial won’t resume until another judge can rule whether Judge Ural Glanville should have rescued himself from the case.

The attorneys for rapper Young Thug, also known as Jeffery Williams, filed a motion to recuse Glanville.

The motion claimed that the court and prosecutors had an “unlawful, improper ex parte meeting” on June 10 after Kenneth Copeland, a witness in the case, refused to testify.

Attorney Brian Steel, who is representing Williams, claimed they had no notice of the “secret” meeting. When he refused to answer Glanville where he heard about the meeting, the judge held Steel in contempt.

On Monday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned that the case will be put on hold until another judge can rule if Glanville can continue presiding over the trial.

It’s unclear when a ruling would be issued and when the trial, which started in 2023, can pick back up.

