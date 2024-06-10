Local

Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, arrested after claims of “secret” meeting

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Brian Steel

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug’s lawyer has been held in contempt and arrested after he refused to disclose a source during the ongoing YSL trial.

Brian Steel was taken into custody after he refused requests to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge and a key witness in the YSL trial, Kenneth Copeland, on Monday morning.

Judge Ural Glanville said Steel got ahold of leaked information, which is a violation of court regulations.

Video shows Steel take off his jacket before he’s taken into custody.

Young Thug’s second attorney, Keith Adams, also moved for a mistrial.

Max Schardt, an attorney for co-defendant Shannon Stillwell, also said the judge held a meeting with prosecutors and Copeland without his client being present. Schardt said the trial needs to be halted until they can get a transcript of the meeting. He also called for a mistrial.

Glanville denied the motions. He has since returned to the bench.

We’re working to learn more about this developing situation, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

