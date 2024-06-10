Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, arrested after claims of “secret” meeting

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug’s lawyer has been held in contempt and arrested after he refused to disclose a source during the ongoing YSL trial.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brian Steel was taken into custody after he refused requests to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge and a key witness in the YSL trial, Kenneth Copeland, on Monday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- YSL Trial: Judge denies motion filed by Young Thug’s attorney to remove lead prosecutor
- Defense attorney in YSL RICO trial accuses witness of lying to jurors
- ‘Don’t remember nothing that happened in 2013:’ Man arrested with Young Thug testifies in YSL trial
Judge Ural Glanville said Steel got ahold of leaked information, which is a violation of court regulations.
Video shows Steel take off his jacket before he’s taken into custody.
Right before we went into recess, Young Thug’s lawyer , Brian Steel, was ordered into custody after he was held in contempt for not disclosing his source. #YSL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wCHWmFzVuO— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 10, 2024
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Young Thug’s second attorney, Keith Adams, also moved for a mistrial.
Max Schardt, an attorney for co-defendant Shannon Stillwell, also said the judge held a meeting with prosecutors and Copeland without his client being present. Schardt said the trial needs to be halted until they can get a transcript of the meeting. He also called for a mistrial.
Glanville denied the motions. He has since returned to the bench.
We’re working to learn more about this developing situation, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
©2024 Cox Media Group