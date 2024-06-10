Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, arrested after claims of “secret” meeting

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug’s lawyer has been held in contempt and arrested after he refused to disclose a source during the ongoing YSL trial.

Brian Steel was taken into custody after he refused requests to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge and a key witness in the YSL trial, Kenneth Copeland, on Monday morning.

Judge Ural Glanville said Steel got ahold of leaked information, which is a violation of court regulations.

Video shows Steel take off his jacket before he’s taken into custody.

Right before we went into recess, Young Thug’s lawyer , Brian Steel, was ordered into custody after he was held in contempt for not disclosing his source. #YSL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wCHWmFzVuO — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 10, 2024

Young Thug’s second attorney, Keith Adams, also moved for a mistrial.

Max Schardt, an attorney for co-defendant Shannon Stillwell, also said the judge held a meeting with prosecutors and Copeland without his client being present. Schardt said the trial needs to be halted until they can get a transcript of the meeting. He also called for a mistrial.

Glanville denied the motions. He has since returned to the bench.

