YSL Trial: Judge denies motion filed by Young Thug’s attorney to remove lead prosecutor

ATLANTA — The judge in the Young Slime Life gang trial ruled Thursday that the lead prosecutor can remain on the case.

Attorneys representing Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, filed a motion to dismiss Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love.

Jurors heard testimony from a woman who was the victim of a 2013 armed robbery. Love asked the witness several questions that began with “Isn’t it true you told me.”

Attorney Brian Steel claims in a motion that Love “voluntarily” and “continuously” injected herself as an unsworn witness in this case with the questioning. He argued that there is no one else in the case who can be questioned as to the truth of her testimony.

The motion also asked that they are given the opportunity to put Love on the stand. The prosecutor disagreed and argued that there could have been third-party witnesses, including investigators from the DA’s office.

Judge Ural Glanville denied Steel’s motion and said Love can stay on the trial. The case will now proceed with testimony resuming on Monday.

The trial for Young Thug and his co-defendants named in a sweeping RICO indictment has been going on since January 2023. In recent weeks, the trial has been filled with more tense confrontations between the prosecutor and defense attorneys.

In March, arguments got heated and personal between Love and defense attorney Doug Weinstein, who is representing co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti.

Weinstein filed a motion to suppress a 2015 police interrogation video involving Kendrick after he claimed investigators violated his client’s rights. Love argued that the interview should be admitted as evidence because after asking for his lawyer, Kendrick changed his mind and agreed to continue his conversation with investigators.

“Your honor, at some point,” Weinstein started.

“I’m talking, I’m talking,” Love said. “I’m, I don’t know why I’m being interrupted. I’m sorry, I was speaking.”

“Both of you need to take it down a notch,” Glanville responded.

After the judge ruled in favor of the defense on the motion, he gave the prosecution an earful to go along with it.

“You continue to engage in this pattern of behavior,” he said. “You don’t want to accept my ruling, and I know you’re trying to be an advocate, but at some point just stop. Just stop, I made my ruling.”

