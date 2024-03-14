‘Just stop, I made my ruling:’ Judge gives prosecutor an earful during YSL gang trial

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tense words were exchanged between a prosecutor, a defense attorney and a judge on Thursday during the trial for alleged criminal street gang, Young Slime Life.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the Fulton County courtroom as testimony was expected to resume, but jurors never heard any testimony as tempers flared.

Judge Ural Glanville wanted to address a few motions before getting to testimony, but the arguments got heated and personal.

“Your honor, at some point,” defense attorney Doug Weinstein started.

“I’m talking, I’m talking,” prosecutor Adriane Love said. “I’m, I don’t know why I’m being interrupted. I’m sorry, I was speaking.”

“Both of you need to take it down a notch,” Judge Glanville responded.

“Your honor, I apologize for interrupting the State earlier, but the State can talk the ears off a donkey,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein is representing Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti. He filed a motion to suppress a 2015 police interrogation video involving Kendrick after he claimed investigators violated his client’s rights.

“He requested a lawyer. He invoked his right to not speak anymore,” Weinstein said.

Love argued that the interview should be admitted as evidence because after asking for his lawyer, Kendrick changed his mind and agreed to continue his conversation with investigators.

“I cannot in good faith not present evidence when we have a whole burden of proof to show the court it was made freely or voluntarily,” Love argued.

Judge Glanville sided with the defense and gave the prosecution an earful to go along with it.

“You continue to engage in this pattern of behavior,” he said. “You don’t want to accept my ruling, and I know you’re trying to be an advocate, but at some point just stop. Just stop, I made my ruling.”

On Friday, the State’s witness, Adrian Bean, is expected to return to the stand.

