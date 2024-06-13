Young Thug’s lawyer will not have to report to jail this weekend after being granted bond

ATLANTA — Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel will not have to report to jail this weekend.

This comes after the Georgia Supreme Court granted his emergency motion for bond.

On Wednesday, Steel filed an emergency motion for supersedeas bond in the Court of Appeals after Judge Ural Glanville ordered him to spend the next 10 weekends in jail after being held in contempt of court on Monday.

In a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Steel, said she is glad Steel doesn’t have to report to jail by 7 p.m. Friday.

“We are thrilled that Brian will be home with his family for Father’s Day this weekend,” she said. “We appreciate how quickly and thoughtfully our appellate courts handled this unfortunate situation.”

Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Monday when Brian Steel was taken into custody after he refused requests to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge, and a key witness in the YSL trial, Kenneth Copeland, on Monday morning.

Judge Glanville gave Steel five minutes to disclose the source of information about the meeting.

He refused.

After the judge ordered Steel to spend time in jail, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that many Atlanta attorneys were angry and felt the sentence was unjustified.

Steel, who asked the judge if he could serve those days in Cobb County with his client Young Thug, appealed Glanville’s ruling and requested that his sentence be halted.

