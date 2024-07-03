Cobb police investigating child’s death after being in hot car for ‘extended period of time’

Cobb County police are investigating the death of a child near Marietta Tuesday.

Police responded to 884 Wanda Circle at approximately 6:49 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

According to police, the child died after being inside a hot car in the home’s driveway for an extended “period of time.”

An ambulance took the child to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner was at the home Tuesday night and investigators are gathering information and interviewing witnesses.

Police have not revealed the age or identity of the child.

