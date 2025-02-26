Delta flight heading to Atlanta turns back after mid-air mechanical issue

ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Charlotte to Atlanta was forced to turn back after a mechanical issue during the flight.

Delta Air Lines confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Flight 3067 had a “potential hydraulic system issue indication.”

They declared an emergency to get priority handling from air traffic control. The flight was able to land safely.

None of the 71 customers, two pilots and three flight attendants were injured. Everyone got off the plane as normal.

WSOC, Channel 2 Action News’ sister station in Charlotte, captured video of the plane landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Boeing 717 didn’t appear to have any issues upon landing. Emergency crews towed the plane to a gate.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson wrote in a statement.

©2025 Cox Media Group