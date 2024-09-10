2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Delta planes collided on the taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Views from Channel 2 Action News′ airport camera showed debris from a plane on the tarmac.

Emergency crews were seen in the area, looking at the plane damage. Delta said in a statement that there were no injuries on either plane.

“At approximately 10:07 a.m., the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta said there were 221 people on the flight to Tokyo and there were 56 people on the flight to Lafayette.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is at the airport, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

The Federal Aviation Administration shared the following statement on social media about the incident:

“While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana. The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 10.”

Endeavor is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

