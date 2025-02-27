Deputies warn about skimmers being used to hack into bank accounts at North GA businesses

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to check their bank accounts after several skimmer devices have been found recently at businesses around Calhoun.

The electronic devices are quietly installed at the businesses after regular hours.

Thieves use the devices to duplicate private financial information from credit and debit cards and then hack into victims’ bank accounts.

Deputies recommend anyone who has frequented businesses in the area lately to check their bank accounts for suspicious activity in the month of February.

If you see any unauthorized charges, contact your financial institution, then report the fraud to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group