Police ask for help identifying woman shot, killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who they believe is a homicide victim.

Police distributed photographs that show distinctive tattoos on her right wrist, left wrist, and left thigh.

She did not have identification on her. Police say she appears to be Hispanic.

Police found her body in a wooded area near 2000 Marietta Boulevard NW on Sunday just before 6 p.m.

Investigators said she had been shot.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

