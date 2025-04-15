Little Caesars’ attack leads to police raid at suspect’s home, uncovers fentanyl and guns

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two siblings and their mother face charges following a brutal assault at a Little Caesars restaurant, leading authorities to discover guns, drugs and deplorable living conditions at their family home.

Sha’nayih Landers, 17, her brother Javaris Landers, 19, and their mother, Jasmine Landers, 35, were arrested last Friday in connection with the March 2 attack on a 17-year-old restaurant employee at the Centerville Highway location.

According to Gwinnett County police, a group entered through a rear door where Sha’nayih allegedly dragged the victim by the hair, repeatedly punched her, and kicked her in the head until she lost consciousness. She’s also accused of robbing the victim.

Police say Javaris is accused of pointing a gun at the victim.

The assault was captured on surveillance video.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was later taken to a hospital by her mother with injuries including facial swelling, a split lip, and temporary vision loss in one eye.

Following the assault, detectives traced the suspects to their residence on Silver Hill Court, where they live with their mother, Jasmine Landers, who worked at the same Little Caesars with her son.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home Friday at around 6 p.m., prompting a police response with 15 or more patrol cars.

“They were running toward the house, and I saw them with their shield,” said a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. “I heard them asking people to come out with their hands up.”

During the search, authorities discovered guns, felony amounts of fentanyl, evidence of underage drinking and drug use, dog feces in the house, and an abused dog.

“That is very much alarming. I mean, they’re literally right there,” the neighbor said. “I don’t understand how you’re allowing underage drinking and drugs, as a mother.”

While Jasmine Landers was not charged in the restaurant assault, she now faces separate felony charges related to the items discovered in the home.

Her children face a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and other individual offenses.

All three family members remain in jail without bond until their upcoming court dates.

©2025 Cox Media Group