2 die in hang glider crash at Lookout Mountain

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died after their hand glider crashed shortly after taking off on Lookout Mountain.

The crash happened late Tuesday in Dade County, Georgia. Emergency responders repelled down the mountain to the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Family members identified one of the victims as Richard Westmoreland, who had years of hang gliding experience.

“He saw the world in a way most never can. Always optimistic, always with a twinkle in his eyes, and always with a smile. I think everyone could stand to be a little more like him,” his brother, Ashton, said in a statement to ABC affiliate NewsChannel 9 in Chattanooga.

The other victim has not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group