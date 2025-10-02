Man critically injured in shooting at South Fulton restaurant/lounge

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man.

Officers responded to Lost in da Souse Kitchen Lounge at 5307 Old National Highway at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified the victim. The South Fulton Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators have responded to investigate.

Police have released an image of a person of interest (pictured below) in the case. They stated he is not a suspect at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department.

Person of interest in Lost in da Souse shooting (South Fulton Police Department)

