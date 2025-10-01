Vehicle equipment violation leads to major drug bust in northeast Georgia

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop helped take illegal drugs off the streets, Georgia deputies said.

On Tuesday, Oconee County Dep. Tyler Ward conducted a traffic stop on Highway 316 West near the Oconee Connector.

Authorities said the deputy initially pulled the vehicle over for equipment violations.

According to the OCSO, while Ward was searching the vehicle, there was methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl inside.

“Our message is clear: illegal drugs have no place in Oconee County. Possession will lead to arrest and prosecution,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect’s age, identity and list of charges were not released.

