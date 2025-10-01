‘This is not about me:’ Actor Tyrese Gibson shares new statement after dogs maul neighbor’s dog

ATLANTA — Actor Tyrese Gibson is sharing a new statement after four of his dogs were accused of attacking and killing his Atlanta neighbor’s dog.

A neighbor in Gibson’s Buckhead community told Channel 2’s Cory James that the “Fast & Furious” franchise actor’s large dogs roamed freely on several occasions, but this time killed his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

The actor’s attorney shared a statement on his behalf on Tuesday, saying Gibson accepts full responsibility despite being out of town.

Gibson is now saying he is "shocked, devastated and heartbroken" for the family who lost their dog.

“As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences,” he wrote.

He says that he has spent 40 years as a dog lover and has never trained any of his dogs to harm anyone.

He disputed claims that he was overseas at the time of the attack. He says he is currently in Los Angeles with his family, mourning the loss of his father.

“This is not about me. This is about the family that’s dealing with a very unexpected tragedy,” Gibson wrote.

Fulton County Animal Services police issued a warrant for his arrest, but he has not turned himself in.

He has also rehomed the dogs involved in the attack.

