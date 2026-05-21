Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Henry County Jail

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Quentin J. Fennell, a 40-year-old inmate from Decatur, died on Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency while housed at the Henry County Jail.

Despite immediate emergency medical attention, Fennell was pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary reports indicate that jail detention staff observed Fennell experiencing the medical emergency.

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Henry County Sheriff’s Office personnel, jail medical staff, and Henry County Fire Rescue personnel immediately provided emergency medical attention. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Fennell had been in custody since May 7, 2026. He faced charges of simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident.

An official cause of death has not been released by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

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