Suspected DUI driver arrested a month later for driving drunk again, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering from serious injuries after a car crash on Rockbridge Road, which police attribute to a drunk driver who has been arrested twice for DUI in less than a month.

The incident occurred on August 12 when 58-year-old John Robert Gibson allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision that left the victim with a severely injured arm.

Despite the severity of the crash, Gibson was not immediately arrested as police investigated the circumstances.

“Just a large boom, and then I didn’t think it was traffic. I didn’t know what it was,” said Luther Manning, a neighbor who heard the crash.

Manning, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, described hearing the crash and seeing emergency vehicles at the scene. His photos captured the police cars and fire trucks responding to the collision.

The impact of the crash blocked an artery in the victim’s right arm, causing it to go limp and leaving the victim with a limited range of motion.

Gibson was later stopped by Gwinnett County police and is accused of driving under the influence again, this time with an open container in his car. He now faces new DUI charges in addition to serious injury by vehicle.

“I know you shouldn’t drive drunk,” Manning told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Gibson is currently held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond, facing multiple charges as the victim continues to recover from the injuries sustained in the crash.

