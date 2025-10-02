Search warrant uncovers thousands in cash, cocaine, fentanyl inside 3 DeKalb homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A nine-hour operation has led to two men being put behind bars and illegal drugs being taken off the streets in DeKalb County.

On Wednesday, DeKalb County authorities executed search warrants at three homes: the 1700 block of Mountain Industrial Boulevard, the 400 block of Chartley Trail, and the 1700 block of Stoney Creek.

During the operation, police said they found ecstasy, cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, two rifles, three handguns, and thousands of dollars in cash inside the homes.

Officers arrested Alexis Terrell, 42, and Matthew Diggs, 32, in connection with the operation.

“DeKalb County deserves better and DKPD will continue to put criminals out of business so that the community can live better, safer lives,” DKPD said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the DeKalb County Police Department encourages residents to report any drug-related concerns through their anonymous tip line.

