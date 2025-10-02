Coweta father catches suspect climbing out of teen’s daughter’s bedroom window, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man was arrested earlier this year after being found hiding in a teen’s closet, Coweta County deputies said.

Coweta County deputies received a 911 call on April 29 about a possible criminal trespass incident at a home on Carroll Street in Moreland.

Austin Sweatman,25, was discovered hiding in a closet inside the home after the father of a 16-year-old girl reported seeing him climb through his daughter’s bedroom window via home security cameras, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found Sweatman hiding in a closet inside the home. He was detained.

Investigators discovered that Sweatman and the teen had previously been in a relationship.

Sweatman was found to have an active warrant out of Butts County and was taken to the Coweta County Jail, pending transfer to Butts County.

Investigators said they later found sexually explicit content involving the minor on both Sweatman’s and the teen’s cell phones, leading to warrants for Sweatman on charges of child sexual exploitation.

After addressing his existing charges in Butts County, Sweatman was brought back to Coweta County Jail on Sept. 23 to face the new warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

