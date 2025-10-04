Teacher, jailer, U.S. Customs employee arrested in metro Atlanta trafficking sting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Five people, including a metro Atlanta high school teacher, were arrested in a trafficking and exploitation sting.

Henry County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they conducted an operation to arrest those attempting to purchase sex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Five people were arrested and charged with pandering.

Those arrested include Luella High School teacher Kerry Vanderford, U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee Darrolyn Simmons and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office jailer Isaac Irizarry.

Scout Bigger and De’Montae Martin were also arrested and charged with pandering.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the operation, one woman was rescued and given medical assistance.

All five suspects have since been released from jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group