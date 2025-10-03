County fair workers arrested on drug charges

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Four workers at the Coweta County Fair were arrested on drug charges last week.

Deputies working at the fair noticed two women potentially under the influence at the petting zoo.

When they approached, the incident report notes that they smelled like marijuana. The two women, later identified as Destiny Devlin and Faithe Dodd, admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They told deputies they were staying at the America’s Best Value Inn with their boyfriends, who were also working at the fair.

The men were identified as Jacoby Devlin and David Smith.

Deputies searched the hotel room and found drugs, and a K-9 deputy alerted on Smith’s truck, which all four were seen arriving at the fair in.

TRENDING STORIES:

All four were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Jacoby Devlin also had a warrant out of Cullman County, Ala., making him a fugitive from justice.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group