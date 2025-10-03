Actor Tyrese Gibson booked into Fulton County Jail on animal cruelty charge

ATLANTA — Several days after actor Tyrese Gibson’s dogs were accused of killing his neighbor’s dog, he has been booked into jail.

Gibson, 46, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday on a charge of cruelty to animals. He was released shortly after on a $20,000 bond.

A neighbor in Gibson’s Buckhead community told Channel 2’s Cory James that the “Fast & Furious” franchise actor’s large dogs roamed freely on several occasions, but this time killed his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

Shortly after, police issued an arrest warrant for Gibson.

Gibson shared a statement saying he is “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” for the family who lost their dog.

“As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences,” he wrote.

He added that he has been in Los Angeles, Calif. with his family, mourning the loss of his father.

Gibson says he has removed the dogs involved in the attack from his home.

